Setback to Jagan govt in SC over three capitals issue

In a major setback to the Jagan government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down its Special Leave Petition seeking a stay on the Andhra High Court’s interim orders to maintain status quo on the formation of three capital cities for the state.

Hearing the Special Leave Petition on Wednesday, the Supreme Court observed that it cannot take up the matter as it is already being argued in the High Court. Further, the Supreme Court lobbed the ball back in the High Court stating that the state government has to contend its arguments in the HC.

The Supreme Court Justice Ashok Bhushan also observed that the funds spent on creation of capital in Vizag will go waste if the case were to go in the favour of Amaravati farmers. “If the High Court rules the case in favour of Amaravati farmers, then the funds and resources spent on capital creation in Vizag will be wasted,” Justice Ashok Bhushan has observed. Further, the Supreme Court advised the High Court to put the case on fast track, in what can be viewed as a clear indication that the Supreme Court will not be taking up the matter and left it to the High Court to decide the case.

In a special leave petition filed in the apex court, the state government argued that the HC had issued orders staying the implementation of gazette notifications on abolition of the AP Capital Region Development Authority and formation of three capitals for a decentralised development without any valid reasons.

Stating that the HC orders were against the principles of natural justice, the Andhra Pradesh government requested that the Supreme Court put a stay on the high court’s orders.

On August 4, a three-member division bench of the state high court comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar, Justice Sesha Sai and Justice Satyanaryana Murthy granted a 10-day stay on the implementation of the gazette notifications and asked the state government to file a counter within 10 days.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had extended the status quo imposed on the decentralisation of development and CRDA repeal bills to August 27. The bills, which were approved by governor Biswabhushan Harichandan were stalled in the High Court after the petition filed by Amaravati farmers.