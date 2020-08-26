Nani’s V Trailer: The story of a Psycho

Yupp Advert

Natural Star Nani is all set to thrill the audience in the role with a negative shades in V, an action packed thriller that is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Sudheer Babu plays a fearless cop and Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas are the leading ladies. The film is all set for a digital premiere on Amazon Prime. The makers today released the theatrical trailer of V and the trailer is packed with loads of stylish action.

Nani plays a cold blooded psycho in this racy action thriller. Nani dominates the trailer with his performance and Sudheer Babu impresses the show as a cop. The production values and the cinematography work stands out in the trailer. Amit Trivedi composed the music and Thaman’s background score sounds impressive. Dil Raju produced V on Sri Venkateswara Creations. On the whole, trailer of V created an impression of a racy action thriller. Watch the hunt of this psycho thriller on September 5th.