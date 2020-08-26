KGF: Chapter 2 resumes shoot

The shoot of all the films are kept on hold due to coronavirus pandemic. After almost six months, the shoots are resumed across the country. Kannada big-budget film KGF: Chapter 2 started shoot today in Bengaluru. The makers informed the news earlier and some crucial episodes on Prakash Raj are currently canned. Some of the pending talkie portions will be wrapped up in this schedule. Prakash Raj is said to have replaced Ananth Nag in the film.

Yash will join the sets of KGF: Chapter 2 in the next schedule. The movie unit will wait for the arrival of Sanjay Dutt who is playing the lead antagonist. He is recently diagnosed with lung cancer and the movie unit is unclear about his arrival. KGF: Chapter 2 is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release as of now and the shoot of the film will be completed at the earliest excluding the portions featuring Sanjay Dutt. Prashanth Neel planned perfect schedules and he is plans to complete the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 at the earliest. Hombale Films are the producers.