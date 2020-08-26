Coronavirus scare in Tamannaah’s Family

The coronavirus is reaching each and every corner of the country. Milky beauty Tamannaah’s parents are tested positive with coronavirus and they are doing fine. Tamannaah also took coronavirus test and the result is negative. The actress said that her parents showed mild symptoms over the weekend after which everyone at their home underwent coronavirus tests immediately.

“We are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members including myself and the staff are tested negative. By the grace of God, they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery” said Tamannaah. The actress is in plans to return back to work from September. She will be shooting for a show for Aha. Tamannaah also has to complete her portions for Gopichand’s Seetimaar soon.