Jagan is late but latest, says RRR

YSCP ‘rebel’ Lok Sabha member Raghurama Krishnam Raju has fired at Andhra Pradesh government yet again.

This time he sharpened his attack on Jagan. In a direct diatribe at the Chief Minister, Raju pointed out that 50 per cent of the voters did not want Jagan to be the CM and rejected the YSRCP.

He said by slapping cases against Ramesh Hospitals MD Pothineni Ramesh Babu, the Andhra Pradesh government had insulted the entire medical fraternity who have been working relentlessly in the fight against Covid. He slammed the Andha Pradesh police excess stating that foisiting cases against doctors has brought a disgrace to the entire department..

Raju condemned the atrocities on a Dalit youth, Vara Prasad, in Seethanagaram of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh whose head was tonsured by the police for opposing sand mafia in his native place.

The YSRCP MP took potshots at Jagan Mohan Reddy rather in his inimitable style using Telugu movie dialogues.

On Jagan’s reaction to the Dalit tonsure incident, Raju took a jibe at the CM “late ga ayina latest ga spandincharu” (even if the CM’s reaction was late, it was latest) taking cue from a movie dialogue. Raju said the late reaction from the CM came after the President of India himself took a note of the Dalit tonsure incident. “The reaction from the CM came after the Rashtrapati office pulled up the government thrice,” Raju noted.

Raju has often used movie dailogues to sharpen his sarcasm and wit filled remarks to fire at his opponents.

Earlier, Raju had used Rajanikant’s popular dialogue (Nanna pandule gumpuga vastayi simham Single ga vastundi — pigs come in herd , but a lion walks in solo) to hit out at his political critics.

Raju, who had not been seeing eye-to-eye with the Andhra Pradesh government over its policies. Earlier in a tongue-in-cheek comment, Raju said Jagan has more fan base than actor Chiranjeevi and that people will strictly follow if he makes an appeal to wear a face mask. “Jagan has more fans than Chiranjeevi. Hence, I appeal to the Chief Minister to start an innovative programme to bring awareness among the people. The programme should be a big hit like Chiranjeevi’s movies,” he stated rather sarcastically.