Are we going to witness Sudheer babu potentiality in V?

Sudheer Babu, the immediate impression about this man is something that’s related to his fitness levels or the outrageous skills he posseses. Not his filmy background. Such is his skill set. He can act, dance, fight and gives you everything from a Telugu film dictionary. But not so often we see him doing action films. Instead,he has got a diverse filmography. V is his first action film since Baaghi. Arguably, his first in the genre in TFI. So, what’s about V? Is this the film that’s have used the talented actor to his potentiality?

TFI doesn’t really have a bonafied action star. All our Superstars have done action films but there is none who be counted with the likes of Hrithik Roshan or a Tiger Shroff? Sudheer Babu is a rare commodity for Telugu film industry. He is somone who can to any lengths with a stride of any size. But why the Action Hero Sudheer Babu hasn’t been cracked yet? Or it has been, with his new film “v”?

Going by the promos, V not just offers the cop vs killer drama, the film has also got some well designed stunts. Sudheer Babu looks effortless yet effective with his flexible abilities. It’s rare to see actors making the action part look such organic. The film promises the Sudheer Babu audience want and also sets a path to what’s coming from the actor in near future. Is it going to be a different game for the actor from here? Time has to answer.