Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty lands into further troubles

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are investigating the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. His alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been facing charges and the Enforcement Directorate officials interrogated her. The CBI officials are all set to seek the custody of Rhea Chakraborty very soon. The latest news is that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials will question Rhea Chakraborty very soon after there is strong evidence that Rhea Chakraborty supplied drugs to the late actor. The ED officials submitted all the proofs to the NCB officials and they received a letter from ED that they found drugs supplied to Sushant by Rhea Chakraborty.

With the NCB joining the investigation, Rhea Chakraborty will land into further troubles. Times Now came up with a sensational allegation that Rhea Chakraborty supplied CBD oil which is banned in India. The Whatsapp chat of Rhea Chakraborty was accessed and some of the chats clearly revealed that there was a drug angle in the death case of Sushant. In one of the chats, Rhea interacted with a drug dealer named Gaurav Arya, told Times Now. The ED officials found a chat with her friend named Jaya Saha, a talent manager. In one of the chats, Jaya texted Rhea saying “Use 4 drops in tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes to kick in”. “Thank you so much,” Rhea replied Jaya Saha.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) issued notices to the management of the Cooper Hospitals and the Mumbai police after Rhea Chakraborty got access to the mortuary in which the mortal remains of Sushant Singh Rajput were kept after his demise. The CBI officials are probing at the Cooper Hospitals today where the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput was conducted.