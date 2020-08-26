Fresh allegations of Plagiarism in Tollywood

Film writers are never in their happy space as they are worried that their scripts will be misused. Most of the writers of Telugu cinema did not get enough respect because of which some of the writers turned directors and ended up successful. A week ago, young director Anil Krishna alleged that Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Acharya is inspired by his script titled ‘Punyabhumi’ which was registered in 2006. Before the Telugu film circles could forget this, an aspiring writer and director Rajesh Manduri who was an associate of B Gopal said that his script was stolen and was made as Acharya.

Rajesh even explained how he met the producers of Mythri Movie Makers and why they wanted the film to be directed by Koratala Siva. With Rajesh refusing to offer the script, he never received a call from the production team. He alleges that it was stolen and was made as Acharya. He said that he approached Telugu Cine Writers Association already but he could not get justice. One more shocking allegation comes for Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa. A columnist and writer Vempalli Gangadhar alleges that Pushpa is inspired by his story ‘Tamila Kuli’ which was published in the Sakshi newspaper in 2018. He came with a satirical post and slammed the team of Pushpa.

Directors like Trivikram who are taking crores of remuneration failed to respect the writers who are expecting just peanuts along with credits. Trivikram faced several plagiarism allegations throughout his career. Now the list goes on and it surprisingly has several top directors who proved their mettle as writers. Though it is quite early to come to a conclusion about Acharya and Pushpa, Tollywood filmmakers should come up with a strong platform to prevent such plagiarism issues in the coming future before several young and talented writers would vanish away.