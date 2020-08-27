TDP or YSRCP or BJP, which is on ventilator support?

It is not unusual to dismiss a political party as something on a deathbed in the first two to three years after an election defeat. The same is happening with the Telugu Desam Party now. CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s strong arm and aggressive attacks are creating an impression that the very existence of TDP is under threat. Coupled with this, the ruling BJP at the Centre is extending indirect support. There is no doubt that it is going to be the test of his lifetime for Chandrababu Naidu.

At the same time, it has become a routine for some critics to say that Naidu is ageing while his son Lokesh has no leadership skills. They are not however explaining what sort of skills that Lokesh is lacking in. Some others are saying that currently Andhra Pradesh is suffering from a political vacuum. Within just 15 months of coming to power, CM Jagan Reddy has attracted some attention with his welfare schemes but has failed to raise hopes on the development front. There are also allegations about a multiplicity of corruption scams. Jagan Reddy’s multiple capitals have also triggered widespread criticism. Already, the Opposition is challenging the CM to resign and seek a fresh mandate on his 3 Capitals plan.

Analysts say that no political party is gaining the confidence of the vast majority of the population as of now in AP. There is no election round the corner right now. Yet, many are talking about the future of different political parties. The BJP, which got less than 1 per cent vote share, has ruled itself out from the power race by ignoring Special Status and Capital issues. The TDP is facing a big threat from CM Jagan. At the same time, the YCP is facing unprecedented criticism on social media which is an indication of rising disappointment about its policies especially on liquor and sand.