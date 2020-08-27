Will Megastar respond to Acharya Plagiarism allegations?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film Acharya is currently in a plagiarism row. Young writer and aspiring director Rajesh Manduri claims that Koratala Siva and Mythri Movie Makers copied his idea after he narrated it to the production house couple of years ago. He even went on to say that he has the bound script registered with the Telugu Writers Association but the association never supported him and asked him to proceed legally.

The news created a sensation across the Telugu states. The biggest question now is if Megastar Chiranjeevi responds and resolves the issue before it turns murkier. Rajesh made it clear that he would fight until he finds justice in the issue. He said that it took him three years to pen the script and Mythri Movie Makers, Koratala Siva stole his script. He approached several people of Tollywood from the past 11 months but most of them never supported him. Without losing hope, he is fighting for justice.

Megastar never tolerates or supports such acts. It’s high time for Chiranjeevi to look into the matter and resolve it before Rajesh knocks the doors of the court.