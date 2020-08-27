Prabhas to set up an archery range at home

Young Rebelstar Prabhas will play Lord Rama in his next big-budget epic titled Adipurush. Om Raut is the director and the pre-production work kick-started recently. The film’s director wanted to rely on VFX effects or professional archers to shoot some episodes in the film. But Prabhas made it clear that he would brush up his skills in archery and would shoot for them on his own. Prabhas already was trained in archery for the Baahubali franchise and he set up an archery range in his old guest house in Hyderabad during the shoot of Baahubali.

The latest news we hear is that Prabhas is keen to set up an archery range in his residence and practice archery whenever he finds time. A professional archery coach will train the actor before the shoot of Adipurush commences. The regular shoot starts in 2021 during the second half and Adipurush will have its release in 2022. Kiara Advani is in talks for the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is rumored to play the lead antagonist. Rs 500 crores is the allocated budget for Adipurush that would be bankrolled by T-Series.