Chiranjeevi’s All Time Blockbuster Choodalani Vundi completes 22 Years.

Megastar Chiranjeevi – Maverick Director Gunasekhar’s Choodalani Vundi which released 27th August 1998 has completed 22 years by today. The film in its full run has managed to collect a distributor share of 13 Crores and emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster. It was the all time highest earner for the Industry at the time of the release and also ended up as the biggest grosser of the year 1998. The film was one of the costliest films of its time. It managed to run for 100 days in 63 centers which was another record back then. In Areas wise analysis it created All-Time record in Ceeded, Andhra (all 6 areas Combined). Chiranjeevi who took a break in the year 1996 and made a comeback with Hitler has completed double Hat-trick hits with this Film (Hitler, Master, Bavagaru Bagunnara..?, Choodalani Vundi).

Following are the box office stats of the film:

Nizam – 3.75 Cr

Ceeded – 2.90 Cr (All-Time Record)

Andhra – 5.50 Cr (All-Time Record)

AP/TS – 12.15 Cr

Rest – 0.80 Cr

All India – 12.95 Cr (All-Time Record)