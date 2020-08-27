Eight hard drives destroyed in Sushant Singh Rajput’s house

The officials of CBI are digging out the hidden facts in the death mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput. His close friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani told the CBI officials that eight hard drives have been destroyed on June 8th, the day on which his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left his residence. Siddharth clarified that he was unaware of the content in the destroyed hard disks. He said that the duo had a fight after which she moved out of his residence. He said that an IT professional conducted the process in the presence of Sushant and Rhea.

All the household helpers were present when the incident took place. The CBI and NCB officials are conducting a probe in the drugs angle and Rhea Chakraborty is expected to be investigated very soon. Sushant’s father KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty provided drugs to his son Sushant and she is responsible for his death. Singh demanded the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty. On the other side, the officials of CBI have been questioning Siddharth Pitani, Neeraj Singh, Sandeep Sridhar (Sushant’s CA) and his former accountant Rajat Mewati. Rhea Chakraborty will be investigated by the CBI officials very soon.