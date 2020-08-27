Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their first baby

Star cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are married and they have been in their happy space. Respecting their professions, they balanced their personal and professional lives. The duo announced that they are expecting their first baby in January 2021. Virat and Anushka shared the latest picture in which Anushka Sharma was spotted with a baby bump. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021” posted Virat Kohli on his Instagram page. Virat flew to UAE for the IPL 2020 which will commence from September 19th. Anushka is away from acting from the past few months and she is producing movies, web series.

