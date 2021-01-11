Buzz: Koratala locks one more director for Mahesh?

Top director Koratala Siva has been in plans to turn producer and he will produce films along with his friend Sudhakar Mikkilineni on Yuvasudha Arts banner. The top director paid advances for several young directors and many projects are currently in discussion stages. Koratala Siva is quite busy with Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and he even supervised the script that was penned by Parasuram for Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

As per the ongoing update, Koratala Siva locked young director Venky Kudumula who narrated an interesting plot. The script work of the film is currently going on and Koratala Siva is supervising the process. He is keen to arrange a narration for Mahesh Babu once Venky is done with the script work. Things will be finalized if Mahesh gets impressed with the narration of Venky Kudumula. Mahesh Babu will join the sets of Sakaru Vaari Paata from this month and the film is aimed for Dasara 2021 release.