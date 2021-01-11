Krack clears paths for Gopichand Malineni

Young director Gopichand Malineni delivered two impressive films Don Seenu and Balupu but his recent offerings failed to impress the audience. His recent offering Krack carried decent expectations and lived up to the expectations of the audience. Krack even marks the comeback of Mass Raja Ravi Teja who has been struggling for success. The film had a fantastic Sunday and it is expected to rake huge money during the Sankranthi season.

Mythri Movie Makers paid an advance for Gopichand Malineni and the young director already narrated a plot to Nandamuri Balakrishna recently. The project is currently on and will be finalized very soon. The makers are holding talks and Gopichand will complete the scriptwork soon. The project is expected to roll once Balakrishna is done with the shoot of Boyapati Sreenu’s film.