Buzz: Mega heroes and their Bollywood Plans

After the release of RRR, Ram Charan and NTR have turned out to be the Global stars. They are aiming big with their upcoming movies. Ram Charan is already shooting for a pan-Indian film Game Changer directed by Shankar. NTR surprised everyone after he signed War 2 and the film will have Hrithik Roshan in the other lead role. Ram Charan has been flying to Mumbai and several top directors and production houses are keen to join hands with the top star. Charan is extra cautious and he is not in a hurry. A series of meetings are held recently and some big announcements are expected soon.

Stylish Star Allu Arjun gained national popularity with Pushpa: The Rise and he is set to test his luck with Pushpa: The Rule on a pan-Indian scale. He has been meeting top directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others. Bunny too is keen to work with a top Bollywood director soon after he is done with Sandeep Vanga’s film. Mega heroes Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are lining up films for 2025 as they are occupied till the end of next year. Another Mega hero Varun Tej commenced the shoot of solid film that is produced by Sony Entertainment. Varun plays a fighter jet pilot in this pan-Indian attempt. Mega heroes are completely focused on Bollywood films that will be made on a pan-Indian scale.