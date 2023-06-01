Anupama Parameswaran Unveiled ‘Vimanam’ Trailer

Advertisement

The Emotional Rollercoaster Ride Releasing Grandly On 9th June In Telugu, Tamil Languages

A slum area beside an airport where the lives of many with full of dreams intertwined together. A Father – Son who try to meet day to day needs. While the son who watches the aeroplanes flying over his head all the day long is yearning to onboard a flight, the disabled father working hard doing all kind of odd jobs to fulfill the dream of his son. This displays a strong emotion between Father – Son duo.

Meanwhile the story of Enchantress Sumathi – Cobbler Koti has another emotion that will tug our heart strings. While the entire world has lust on her, the moment she shows that there is someone who loves her purely for what she is, showcases unbridled emotion between two hearts.

‘Vimanam’ is a film that filled with many of such heart touching emotions in the lives of different people and depicts their journey as an emotionally rewarding experience. The impactful trailer of ‘Vimanam’ promise an emotional rollercoaster ride. Siva Prasad Yanala is directing this film while Zee Studios and Kiran Korrapati (Kiran Korrapati Creative Works) jointly produced the film. The film’s trailer is unveiled by popular heroine Anupama Parameswaran on Thursday (June 1) and wished the ‘Vimanam’ team all the best.

Director Siva Prasad Yanala says, ” Special thanks to Anupama Parameswaran garu. Everyone’s life comprises of strong emotions. We made ‘Vimanam’ based on such relatable emotions. The film is releasing on 9th June in Telugu and Tamil languages. Everyone will get connected to the film. Thanks to ZEE Studios and Kiran Korrapati Garu for their backing in making such a good film.”

Producers ZEE Studios, Kiran Korrapati said, ” The audience will always love different concept based films. ‘Vimanam’ is an emotionally charged film that will surely connect with the audience. Special thanks to Anupama Parameswaran garu for launching our film’s Trailer. ‘Vimanam’ is releasing on a grand level on 9th June in Telugu and Tamil languages.”

‘Vimanam’ features Samuthirakani in the role of a handicapped father Veerayya and Master Dhruvan as his son. Other key characters in the film are played by Anasuya Bharadwaj as Sumathi, Rajendran as Rajendran, Dhanraj as Daniel, and Rahul Ramakrishna as Koti.

Cast :

Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Master Dhruvan, Meera Jasmine, Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, Rajendran

Crew :

Producers: Zee Studios, Kiran Korrapati ( Kiran Korrapati Creative Works)

Writer-Director: Siva Prasad Yanala

Cinematography: Vivek Kalepu

Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh

Music: Charan Arjun

Art: JJ Murthy

Dialogues: Hanu Ravuri (Telugu), Prabhakar (Tamil)

Lyrics: Snehan (Tamil) Charan Arjun (Telugu)

PRO: Naidu – Phani (Beyond Media) (Telugu), Yuvraj (Tamil)

Digital Agency: Hashtag Media