Bellamkonda’s New Film Launched

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bollywood debut ‘Chathrapathi’ failed miserably after which he returned back to Tollywood. His next film is with Bheemla Nayak director Saagar Chandra. Tentatively titled as BS10, the film had an official pooja ceremony today. The film is mounted on a high budget and Bellamkonda Sreenivas will be projected in a new way.

Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta will be bankrolling the project under 14 Reels Plus banner. Director Harish Shankar made the first clap for the muhurtham shot. Directors Parusuram and Anil Ravipudi also graced the movie opening pooja ceremony which was held at the production house office. The film’s regular shoot will commence in the second week of June. More details about the film are yet to be revealed.