Allu Aravind Takes A Dig at Parusuram

2018, Malayam dubbed movie is getting a good response in Telugu. 2018 is released by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts 2 banner. Allu Aravind was the chief guest for the film’s success meet. Allu Aravind took the initiative to laud director Chandoo Mondeti and he took a dig at Parasuram.

Chandoo Mondeti even before the success of Nikhil’s ‘Karthikeya 2’ promised two films for Geetha Arts banner. After the success of Karthikeya2, Chandoo stood by his word and rejected several big offers. Allu Aravind addressed this at the 2018 success meet. He said, “Chandoo stood on his promise and rejected some big offers, but some directors changed immediately crossing the line after tasting success (referring to Parusuram).”

Parusuram took remuneration from Geetha Arts for a movie, but he moved to Dil Raju banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations for Vijay Deverakonda movie and made it official recently. Disappointed Allu Aravind took this occasion to Parusuram’s dishonest nature. Parasuram also took an advance from 14 Reels Plus and he did not stand by his word.