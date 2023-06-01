Date locked for Varun Tej’s Engagement

It is almost official that Mega Prince Varun Tej is all set to tie the knot to actress Lavanya Tripathi. The duo has been dating for a while and they got the approval from their families recently. The stars are all set to get engaged on June 9th in the presence of their close family members and friends. Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan along with the entire Mega family will be available for the engagement ceremony.

The wedding date will be finalized on the day of the engagement. Lavanya hails from Uttar Pradesh and she has done several Telugu films. The actress has no great offers for now. Varun Tej is busy with back-to-back action entertainers. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been dating for the past five years.