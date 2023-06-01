Ranveer Singh and his Hollywood Plans

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has a series of films lined up and he is endorsing several international brands. The actor has been keen to sign Hollywood films and the discussions are on for a while. Ranveer Singh has signed a deal with the talent agency William Morris Endeavor which represents several top Hollywood actors like Hugh Jackman, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale and others. This makes it clear that Ranveer Singh will soon be a part of a big Hollywood project.

He was recently in New York for the launch of Tiffany’s flagship store. Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone have taken global steps long ago and things are now working out. Deepika also inked a deal with the talent agency ICM and she is busy with a couple of Hollywood films. Ranveer Singh has wrapped up the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and the film is directed by Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt is the leading lady and the film releases on July 28th this year.