Vijay Deverakonda is a sensation in Telugu cinema. The youngster has been running low in his career and delivered a series of duds in the recent times. Vijay Deverakonda is busy shooting for his upcoming film Kushi in Turkey now. Kushi is a crucial film for the actor as he needs to bounce back at any cost. The actor has a strong lineup of films but he needs to score a massive hit to make sure that his market is stable. There are a lot of speculations about his remuneration and Vijay is tightlipped about the financials.

He never responded to Liger controversy or about the incurred losses of the buyers. He has signed an actioner in the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri and a family entertainer to be directed by Parasuram. 2023 is a crucial year for Vijay Deverakonda. The actor is enjoying a terrific craze across the social media circles and he needs a solid hit to cement his place in Indian cinema. He has been keen to get a pan-Indian image and it would be possible only after he delivers a couple of solid hits. For now, Vijay is completely focused on Kushi and the film is gearing up for September 1st release across the globe.