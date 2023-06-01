Prabhas spending a Bomb on his new Farm House

Prabhas is one actor who is far away from controversies and is concerned about his work. He loves to chill out with friends more often. After his farmhouse in Rayadurgam reached the heart of the city, he has been on a hunt for a lavish property to build a new farmhouse to relax during his breaks. The top actor bought a 5-acre land in the outskirts of the city recently. Prabhas is said to have been investing a bomb on the new property which also has a hill that shows the entire Hyderabad city.

A cave like structure is designed by foreign architects and Prabhas is personally monitoring the construction work during his break time. With all the latest facilities, the farmhouse is expected to be ready by next year. The top actor is busy with the shoots of Salaar, Project K and Maruthi’s film. He is done with the shoot of Adipurush and the film is gearing up for June 16th release across the globe. Prabhas is currently charging Rs 150 crores as remuneration per film.