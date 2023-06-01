Biggest ever event for Prabhas’ Adipurush

Prabhas is gearing up for a big bet with Adipurush, a mythological drama and it is the modern adaptation of Ramayana. Om Raut is the director of this big-budget attempt and the makers spent lavishly on the VFX work which plays a key role in the film’s success. A grand pre-release event of the film is planned to take place in Tirupathi on June 6th. The makers are making massive arrangements and they are spending a bomb on the event.

Singers and dancers will fly down from Mumbai for the event. To accommodate the fans and the crowds, huge arrangements are being done. This is the biggest ever event for any Telugu film till date. Adipurush will have a pan-Indian release and Prabhas will be promoting the film in all the languages. The response for the songs has been good and Adipurush is carrying terrific expectations. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers.