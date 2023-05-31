Nikhil20: An Epic Fantasy

Hero Nikhil’s 20th movie has been announced today. It will be directed by first-timer Bharat Krishnamachari. Bhuvan and Sreekar will bankroll the movie under Pixel Studios. Tagore Madhu is the presenter.

The makers will reveal the first look tomorrow, on the occasion of Nikhil’s birthday. But before that, they came up with a pre-look poster where we get to see The Sengol with Nandhi on top of it.

#Nikhil20 is an epic fantasy where Nikhil will be seen as a warrior. This will be made on a massive budget and popular technicians will handle different crafts. Manoj Paramahamsa and Ravi Basrur will take care of the cinematography and music departments respectively.