Buzz: Megastar and Puri film on Cards?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy wrapping up the shoot of Waltair Veerayya and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2023 release. He will resume the shoot of Bhola Shankar and the film releases in summer next year. Chiranjeevi is yet to announce his next lineup of films though he has been in discussions with several filmmakers for a long time. Sensational director Puri Jagannadh recently met Megastar and discussed about teaming up. Puri is yet to narrate a script to Megastar. After Chiranjeevi responded on a positive note, Puri started working on a script.

The duo had plans to team up for Auto Johny in the past but the project did not materialize as Chiranjeevi was not convinced with the second half narrated by Puri. More details about this film are expected after future meetings. Puri Jagannadh delivered a massive dud like Liger and he is badly criticized. After coming out from the debacle, Puri started working on several scripts. He is expected to announce his next film very soon. There are strong talks that Puri will stay away from production for a while and bounce back as a director.