Anirudh has no time for Pawan Kalyan

Tamil music sensation Anirudh Ravichander is one of the highest-paid music composers of the country. After delivering a series of blockbusters, the youngster is occupied with a number of Tamil biggies. NTR and Koratala Siva’s film is the only Telugu film that he took up in the recent times. Though he was approached for several Telugu biggies, Anirudh revealed that he has no time for them because of his commitments. The makers of Pawan Kalyan’s film approached Anirudh recently.

With all the Tamil actors picking up Anirudh, he could not sign Pawan’s film. Sujeeth is the director and DVV Danayya is the producer. The makers of the project are now in a hunt for a top music composer for the project. The shoot of the film commences early next year. The film is said to be a stylish action thriller. Pawan is currently shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish.