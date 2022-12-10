Ten pan-Indian films from Tollywood in 2023

SS Rajamouli opened doors for pan-Indian cinema and several South Indian films like RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, KGF, Karthikeya 2, Kantara and others minted gold at the North Indian box-office. Bollywood is a vast market when compared to the regional cinema. At the same time, the release expenses and the publicity costs are quite high which is making many to take a back step. Tollywood has lined up several films for a pan-Indian release in 2023. Prabhas is a pan-Indian star and he would test his luck next year with Adipurush and Salaar. Pawan Kalyan too is in plans to release Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Sujeeth’s film across all the Indian languages.

Ram Charan and Shankar’s film would be massive and the film will head for a record release. Koratala Siva’s film would be the next outing of NTR after RRR and the film will also head for a pan-Indian release. Allu Arjun made his mark in Bollywood with Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel starts rolling soon and the film will release in December 2023. Nani’s Dasara, Akhil’s Agent and HanuMan are the other big releases from Tollywood for the year 2023. Some other films are expected to join the pan-Indian race. Here is the list:

Prabhas’ Adipurush and Salaar

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Ram Charan and Shankar Film

NTR and Koratala Siva’s film

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule

Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth’s Film

Nani’s Dasara

Akhil’s Agent

HanuMan