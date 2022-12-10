Adivi Sesh’s HIT2 Into Profits

Young hero Adivi Sesh is on a success streak. The actor successfully completed double hat-trick blockbusters with HIT2. It took less than a week for the movie to reach the profit zone in every territory it was released.

This week, a big number of movies hit the screens, out of which not even a single movie got positive talk and collected decent numbers on day one. HIT2 made a remarkable business on its 8th day. The movie seems to have an enthusiastic second week at the box office.

HIT2, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is heading toward $1 Million mark and it may enter the club by the end of its second weekend. Nani’s presence in the last portions gave extra energy and his fans are enjoying it to the core. The same is reflected in the collections as well.