Sequel buzz minting Gold in Telugu Cinema

It is the season of sequels. SS Rajamouli brought it back with Baahubali franchise. After the first installment ended up as a hit, the budget was revised and the second part fared extremely well. The trend continued with several films like KGF in the recent times. KGF: Chapter 2 is a humongous hit and the success of prequel is sure an advantage though the content is the deciding factor. Nani decided to make HIT into a franchise and HIT 2 recovered the investment in its first weekend itself. Sukumar and Allu Arjun felt that the story of Pushpa should be told in two parts. The budget limitations too made the makers to rethink and they opted out with two parts. The second part of Pushpa will be bigger in terms of budgets and the release.

The film too is quite hot across the trade circles. Prashanth Neel is thinking of making Salaar in two parts but he will complete the shoot of both the parts for now. After the super success of Akhanda, Balakrishna and Boyapati are keen about the sequel. Balayya recently announced that the script for the sequel is ready. Considering the success, brand and the trend, several filmmakers are following the sequel trend. At the same time, it is also a risk to take up the sequel without content. The expectations will be high and they have to be reached.