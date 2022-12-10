Suresh Babu responds about his Future Plans

Veteran producer Suresh Babu slowed down in his career as a producer and distributor. Instead of taking risks, he is keen on collaborations and safe bets. He even stopped producing films with Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati. During his media interaction today, Suresh Babu said that he will soon announce a project that will have Venkatesh in the lead role. He said that he is extra cautious of producing films on Suresh Productions. On the occasion of Venkatesh’ birthday, Naarappa is releasing in theatres on December 13th. He said that Amazon gave a green signal for the theatrical release and they wanted no share in the collections.

Suresh Babu refused to participate in the strike that was conducted by the Producers this year. He said that he never believed that the strike would work. Suresh Babu said that Venkatesh’s next project on Suresh Productions is in the final stages of talks and it would be announced very soon. He also said that there are two projects lined up for Rana Daggubati and they will be announced at the right time. Responding about Hiranyakashyapa which is planned from years, Suresh Babu said that Gunasekhar is now out of the project. A top director will handle the film and it would be announced very soon.