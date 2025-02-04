Buzz: Nani in talks with a Tamil Director?

Natural Star Nani has a heap of films lined up. The top actor is shooting for HIT 3 that is scheduled for May 1st release. He will join the sets of Srikanth Odela’s ‘The Paradise’ from summer and the film will be in shooting mode for more than a year. Nani is committed to Sujeeth and the shoot starts later this year. As per the ongoing speculation from the Tamil media, Nani has met Tamil director Cibi Chakravarthi and discussed a script. Nani and Cibi Chakravarthi have been in touch after the release of Don.

Recent discussions are going on and the speculations say that the meetings are positive. If Sujeeth’s film is delayed, Nani may take up Cibi Chakravarthi’s project on a parallel note along with The Paradise. Nani is also busy producing concept driven films and The Court will release soon. He is expected to announce HIT 4 with a top actor.