Home > Movie News

Gopichand’s hattrick with Sampath Nandi?

Published on February 4, 2025 by swathy

Gopichand’s hattrick with Sampath Nandi?

Macho Star Gopichand has been struggling for success. His recent films Bheema and Viswam ended up as average grossers. But Gopichand is yet to make the right comeback. He is lining up new films and is busy with the pre-production works of the projects. As per the latest update, Gopichand will soon work with Sampath Nandi and this would be their third collaboration. They earlier worked for Gowtham Nanda and Seetimaar in the past and they both ended up as average grossers.

If the latest speculations are to be believed, Gopichand and Sampath Nandi will team up for the third time and an announcement is awaited. Gopichand will soon work with Radhe Shyam fame Radha Krishna Kumar and the shoot commences next month. Sampath Nandi will direct Sharwanand and the shoot of this mass entertainer commences this month. Gopichand and Sampath Nandi film will start rolling next year after they complete their new projects.

