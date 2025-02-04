x
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has all the ingredients – A.M. Rathnam

Published on February 4, 2025 by swathy

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has all the ingredients – A.M. Rathnam

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has all the ingredients to tick every box of audience expectations says the Producer who Redefined Indian Cinema – A.M. Rathnam.

Team #HariHaraVeeraMallu extends heartfelt birthday wishes to the massive producer who has shaped the Indian film industry with his remarkable vision and storytelling for over three decades.

A.M. Rathnam Garu is a name synonymous with path breaking cinema – A man who’s never shied away from experimenting and redefining the norms. From revolutionary films like Karthavyam, Peddarikam, Indian, Khushi, Ghilli, Boys, 7G Brundavan Colony, Oke okkadu, Jeans, Boys, Narasimha, Bharateeyudu / Indian and more his films didn’t just entertain, they taught lessons, broke barriers and resonated globally with audiences. Even after years, these films speak volumes through their timeless impact.

Now after a long time, he’s back with a colossal project – The Pan India film #HariHaraVeeraMallu starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal, directed by Jothi Krishna with music composed by Oscar winning maestro M.M. Keeravaani. The film has already set high expectations with its grand scale and meticulous making.

A.M. Rathnam Garu’s unwavering dedication has kept this project strong ensuring it delivers a memorable experience. In an exclusive interview, he mentioned that this film has all the ingredients to become an epic raising the standards and making everyone proud. His confidence that speaks volumes Watching Pawan Kalyan garu in this role will unveil a new dimension of his craft. The recently released First Single Maata Vinali sung by Pawan Kalyan garu himself is a massive hit amplifying the madness even more.

With the shoot nearing completion and post production in full swing, the film is all set to hit the screens on March 28th. With A.M. Rathnam Garu’s visionary touch, this film is set to surpass Pawan Kalyan’s biggest blockbusters across all languages. The confidence he has in this project is sure to tick all the boxes.

