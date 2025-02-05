x
Big Debate on Thandel Opening Numbers

Published on February 5, 2025

Big Debate on Thandel Opening Numbers

Naga Chaitanya’s biggest bet is Thandel and the film is slated for release on Friday. The producers have spent lavishly on the film and they are super confident on the film. Chandoo Mondeti who delivered a pan-Indian hit like Karthikeya 2 has directed the film and Sai Pallavi is the heroine. The songs and the trailer impressed everyone and the team is promoting the film on the platforms. The movie is heading for a record release and with no releases around, Thandel will have a comfortable release in all the territories.

All eyes are now focused on the opening numbers of the film. Naga Chaitanya has delivered continuous duds but Akkineni fans are quite confident that Thandel will mark his comeback. Sai Pallavi’s presence and performance will be a huge advantage if the word of mouth is positive. Devi Sri Prasad’s music is an asset. Love Story ended up as the biggest opener in the careers of Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Now their combo Thandel should open on a strong note. The advance bookings are opened last night and AP government granted a ticket hike for the film. Two more days and the answers will be known.

