Mythri’s magic with Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna

Mythri Movie Makers is the only production house which got an opportunity to work with veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna at the same time. Their films Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy released during Pongal 2023 and both of them posted impressive numbers in the final run. Mythri is almost making the same achievement possible again and what’s more surprising is that the production house is bringing up the combinations of Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy. This is something unimaginable.

Bobby and Chiranjeevi will soon work together after a blockbuster like Waltair Veerayya. Bobby’s plot has been liked and Megastar asked him to work on the final script. At the same time, Gopichand Malineni has impressed Balayya and the film too will roll early next year. Both these films will be under shoot next year. Chiranjeevi will complete Vishwambara and he will commence the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film later this year. Balakrishna will complete Akhanda 2 and he will work with Gopichand Malineni. Both these films will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and the final discussions are currently happening.