x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mythri’s magic with Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna

Published on February 5, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mythri’s magic with Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna
image
Big Debate on Thandel Opening Numbers
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has all the ingredients – A.M. Rathnam
image
Buzz: Nani in talks with a Tamil Director?
image
Gopichand’s hattrick with Sampath Nandi?

Mythri’s magic with Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna

Mythri Movie Makers is the only production house which got an opportunity to work with veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna at the same time. Their films Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy released during Pongal 2023 and both of them posted impressive numbers in the final run. Mythri is almost making the same achievement possible again and what’s more surprising is that the production house is bringing up the combinations of Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy. This is something unimaginable.

Bobby and Chiranjeevi will soon work together after a blockbuster like Waltair Veerayya. Bobby’s plot has been liked and Megastar asked him to work on the final script. At the same time, Gopichand Malineni has impressed Balayya and the film too will roll early next year. Both these films will be under shoot next year. Chiranjeevi will complete Vishwambara and he will commence the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film later this year. Balakrishna will complete Akhanda 2 and he will work with Gopichand Malineni. Both these films will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and the final discussions are currently happening.

Previous Big Debate on Thandel Opening Numbers
else

TRENDING

image
Mythri’s magic with Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna
image
Big Debate on Thandel Opening Numbers
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has all the ingredients – A.M. Rathnam

Latest

image
Mythri’s magic with Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna
image
Big Debate on Thandel Opening Numbers
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has all the ingredients – A.M. Rathnam
image
Buzz: Nani in talks with a Tamil Director?
image
Gopichand’s hattrick with Sampath Nandi?

Most Read

image
Akhilesh Yadav’s Maha Kumbh Stampede Speech in Lok Sabha Creates a Stir
image
CM Revanth Reddy Talks About Caste Census and SC Categorization
image
TDP Secures Tirupati Deputy Mayor Post Amid Political Drama

Related Articles

Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot