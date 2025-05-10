x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: NBK to Thrill as a Cop?

Published on May 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Buzz: NBK to Thrill as a Cop?
image
Sumanth Latest Interview
image
Will Miss World Festival get postponed?
image
Legal Battle between PVR INOX and Maddock Films
image
Operation Sindoor Eliminated These 5 Terrorists: Pakistan’s Army in Tears!

Buzz: NBK to Thrill as a Cop?

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been approached to play a powerful role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Jailer 2. Nelson is the director and after a series of discussions, NBK is said to have signed the film. He has a powerful role assigned and it is not a cameo told the update. As per the new update, Balayya will be seen as a cop in Jailer 2. He will join the sets of the film soon and he will complete the shooting part in a packed schedule.

Ramya Krishna and Mirna will reprise their roles and SJ Suryah has been roped in for a powerful role. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in cameos. There are reports that Rajinikanth is taking his highest ever remuneration for Jailer 2. The expectations are huge and the film is made on a huge budget. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh scores the music and background score. Jailer 2 is expected to hit the screens during summer 2026.

Previous Sumanth Latest Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: NBK to Thrill as a Cop?
image
Legal Battle between PVR INOX and Maddock Films
image
Operation Sindoor Eliminated These 5 Terrorists: Pakistan’s Army in Tears!

Latest

image
Buzz: NBK to Thrill as a Cop?
image
Sumanth Latest Interview
image
Will Miss World Festival get postponed?
image
Legal Battle between PVR INOX and Maddock Films
image
Operation Sindoor Eliminated These 5 Terrorists: Pakistan’s Army in Tears!

Most Read

image
Will Miss World Festival get postponed?
image
IPL 2025 To Resume Soon: Ganguly Blasts Pakistan
image
Cunning Pakistan Escalating Border Tensions

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India