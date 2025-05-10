Buzz: NBK to Thrill as a Cop?

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been approached to play a powerful role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Jailer 2. Nelson is the director and after a series of discussions, NBK is said to have signed the film. He has a powerful role assigned and it is not a cameo told the update. As per the new update, Balayya will be seen as a cop in Jailer 2. He will join the sets of the film soon and he will complete the shooting part in a packed schedule.

Ramya Krishna and Mirna will reprise their roles and SJ Suryah has been roped in for a powerful role. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in cameos. There are reports that Rajinikanth is taking his highest ever remuneration for Jailer 2. The expectations are huge and the film is made on a huge budget. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh scores the music and background score. Jailer 2 is expected to hit the screens during summer 2026.