Buzz: NBK’s Cameo in Jailer 2

Superstar Rajinikanth has recently commenced the shoot of Jailer 2 directed by Nelson. A lengthy schedule was wrapped up in Kerala recently. Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal and Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in cameo roles like in the first installment. There are discussions and speculations about Nandamuri Balakrishna playing an important role in Jailer 2. As per the recent development, Balakrishna has given his nod and it would be like an extended cameo.

Balakrishna will join the sets of Jailer 2 soon. Nelson wanted to cast Balakrishna in Jailer but it did not happen. Now, the veteran Tollywood actor will be seen in the second part of Jailer. The film releases next year and it is high on expectations. Sun Pictures are bankrolling this big-budget attempt. Anirudh scores the music and background score.