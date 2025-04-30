x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: NBK’s Cameo in Jailer 2

Published on April 30, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Two Lady Superstars in Megastar’s Next?
image
Buzz: NBK’s Cameo in Jailer 2
image
Ajith Kumar Admitted to Hospital
image
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, YS Sharmila creates hulchul
image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy gets warm reception in Vijayawada

Buzz: NBK’s Cameo in Jailer 2

Superstar Rajinikanth has recently commenced the shoot of Jailer 2 directed by Nelson. A lengthy schedule was wrapped up in Kerala recently. Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal and Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in cameo roles like in the first installment. There are discussions and speculations about Nandamuri Balakrishna playing an important role in Jailer 2. As per the recent development, Balakrishna has given his nod and it would be like an extended cameo.

Balakrishna will join the sets of Jailer 2 soon. Nelson wanted to cast Balakrishna in Jailer but it did not happen. Now, the veteran Tollywood actor will be seen in the second part of Jailer. The film releases next year and it is high on expectations. Sun Pictures are bankrolling this big-budget attempt. Anirudh scores the music and background score.

Next Two Lady Superstars in Megastar’s Next? Previous Ajith Kumar Admitted to Hospital
else

TRENDING

image
Two Lady Superstars in Megastar’s Next?
image
Buzz: NBK’s Cameo in Jailer 2
image
Nani about Audience not Visiting Theatres

Latest

image
Two Lady Superstars in Megastar’s Next?
image
Buzz: NBK’s Cameo in Jailer 2
image
Ajith Kumar Admitted to Hospital
image
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, YS Sharmila creates hulchul
image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy gets warm reception in Vijayawada

Most Read

image
Ajith Kumar Admitted to Hospital
image
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, YS Sharmila creates hulchul
image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy gets warm reception in Vijayawada

Related Articles

Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look