x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Ajith Kumar Admitted to Hospital

Published on April 30, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Suspense continues over Group I postings
image
Two Lady Superstars in Megastar’s Next?
image
Buzz: NBK’s Cameo in Jailer 2
image
Ajith Kumar Admitted to Hospital
image
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, YS Sharmila creates hulchul

Ajith Kumar Admitted to Hospital

On Wednesday, actor Ajith Kumar was taken to a private medical hospital in Chennai. Reports indicate that he suffered a minor injury to his leg after being overwhelmed by fans at the airport. Recently, he has been in New Delhi with his family, where he was honored with the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu. However, on his return journey to Chennai, he encountered an injury due to the excited crowd at the airport. Ajith Kumar experienced a slight leg injury when a large number of fans crowded him at Chennai airport. Consequently, he required admission for physiotherapy. He is expected to be discharged later today. His health is not a cause for concern.

Multiple videos from the airport have appeared online. In these clips, Ajith is spotted greeting fans with his hands together in a gesture of respect. The media was also present, as reporters had gathered to capture moments with the Padma Bhushan recipient.

In January, the Indian government revealed the list of Padma award recipients. Ajith, who was honored among those selected, shared his thoughts in a statement, reflecting his appreciation. “I am truly honored and humbled to receive the prestigious Padma Award from the President of India. My heartfelt thanks go to Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu and Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this significant recognition. It is an immense honor to be acknowledged in this way, and I deeply appreciate this generous recognition of my contributions to our country,” he expressed. Ajith was last seen in Good Bad Ugly and he is yet to announce his next film.

Next Buzz: NBK’s Cameo in Jailer 2 Previous Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, YS Sharmila creates hulchul
else

TRENDING

image
Two Lady Superstars in Megastar’s Next?
image
Buzz: NBK’s Cameo in Jailer 2
image
Nani about Audience not Visiting Theatres

Latest

image
Suspense continues over Group I postings
image
Two Lady Superstars in Megastar’s Next?
image
Buzz: NBK’s Cameo in Jailer 2
image
Ajith Kumar Admitted to Hospital
image
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, YS Sharmila creates hulchul

Most Read

image
Suspense continues over Group I postings
image
Ajith Kumar Admitted to Hospital
image
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, YS Sharmila creates hulchul

Related Articles

Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look