Ajith Kumar Admitted to Hospital

On Wednesday, actor Ajith Kumar was taken to a private medical hospital in Chennai. Reports indicate that he suffered a minor injury to his leg after being overwhelmed by fans at the airport. Recently, he has been in New Delhi with his family, where he was honored with the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu. However, on his return journey to Chennai, he encountered an injury due to the excited crowd at the airport. Ajith Kumar experienced a slight leg injury when a large number of fans crowded him at Chennai airport. Consequently, he required admission for physiotherapy. He is expected to be discharged later today. His health is not a cause for concern.

Multiple videos from the airport have appeared online. In these clips, Ajith is spotted greeting fans with his hands together in a gesture of respect. The media was also present, as reporters had gathered to capture moments with the Padma Bhushan recipient.

In January, the Indian government revealed the list of Padma award recipients. Ajith, who was honored among those selected, shared his thoughts in a statement, reflecting his appreciation. “I am truly honored and humbled to receive the prestigious Padma Award from the President of India. My heartfelt thanks go to Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu and Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this significant recognition. It is an immense honor to be acknowledged in this way, and I deeply appreciate this generous recognition of my contributions to our country,” he expressed. Ajith was last seen in Good Bad Ugly and he is yet to announce his next film.