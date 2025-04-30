x
Ahead of PM Modi's visit, YS Sharmila creates hulchul

Published on April 30, 2025 by swathy

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, YS Sharmila creates hulchul
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, YS Sharmila creates hulchul

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila is creating hulchul ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati to relaunch Capital City construction works. With APCC Chief trying to raise her voice on the unfulfilled promises of Centre on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu Govt has jumped into an alert mode to control her advances, to prevent any untoward incident.

High drama was witnessed at YS Sharmila’s residence on Wednesday, as Police gathered in large numbers, keeping the firebrand woman leader in House arrest.

Police put YS Sharmila under House arrest, as she made efforts to visit Uddandarayuni Palem. This is the place where Prime Minister Narendra Modi first laid foundation for AP Capital Amaravati in 2014. Police refused permission for AP Congress Chief to visit Uddandarayuni Palem, citing security and logistic concerns in the wake of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati on May 2.

Inspite of Police rejecting permission, YS Sharmila has announced that she would visit the place, to take stock of the developments. This led to tensions between Police and Congress cadre.

“Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister garu,
Why am I house arrested in my villa in Vijaywada? for what reason ? Pls tell the people of AP. Just going to my work place, APCC office. Is it a crime now? Why are you trying to curtail our constitutional rights? What is your govt afraid of?” questioned YS Sharmila in a tweet directed at AP CM Chandrababu Naidu responding on the developments.

