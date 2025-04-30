Telangana CM Revanth Reddy gets warm reception in Vijayawada

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy got a warm reception in Vijayawada, as he visited the neighboring Telugu state to participate in a marriage function. As this is his first visit to Vijayawada after becoming Chief Minister, assumed significance and the pics are going viral.

Getting into the details, Telangana CM attended the marriage ceremony of son of senior Telugu Desam Party leader Devineni Umamahehswar Rao. Revanth Reddy took time out of his busy schedule, as he shares a very good bond with Devineni Uma.

Telangana CM was accorded a warm welcome at helipad by AP Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Industries Minister BC Janardhan Reddy. Later he travelled to marriage venue at Kankipadu with his convoy garnering attention and cheers from crowd along the route.

AP IT, HRD Minister and TDP scion Nara Lokesh personally received Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at the marriage venue affectionately. After wishing the bride and groom, Telangana CM had a hearty chat with the TDP leaders and guests present at the marriage ceremony.

Reventh Reddy shares a special bond with senior TDP leaders like Devineni Umamahehswar Rao as he had worked very closely with them for over two decades under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. In fact Revanth Reddy was among the core team of TDP consisting of leaders like late Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Payyavula Keshav, Roja, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and others, when Telugu Desam Party was going through a rough period between 2004 and 2014.