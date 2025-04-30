x
Nani about Audience not Visiting Theatres

Published on April 30, 2025 by swathy

Nani about Audience not Visiting Theatres

Natural Star Nani is busy promoting his upcoming film HIT 3 and the film releases tomorrow. Concluding the promotional plan, he interacted with the Telugu media today and he responded about the recent trend of audience not visiting theatres. He said “Audience not coming to theatres is a wrong statement. It is our responsibility to excite them and to bring them to theatres. If a film generates interest, the audience will watch the films in theatres”.

Nani also agreed that HIT 3 will have a tough competition in Hindi and Tamil languages. He expressed his confidence that his film will do good in theatres along with Suriya’s Retro and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. Nani also called himself an Unprofessional Producer. He said that he is producing films with passion. HIT 3 is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and is produced by Wall Poster Cinema.

