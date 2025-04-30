x
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha's Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Mahesh Babu to take a Long Summer Break

Published on April 30, 2025

Mahesh Babu to take a Long Summer Break

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one actor who takes frequent breaks and jets off to foreign countries for holidaying. He travels with his family often during the schedule breaks. He is shooting for SS Rajamouli’s film and the shoot is happening in a special set in Shankarpally. A song is canned on Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra currently. The schedule will be completed today and Mahesh Babu will take a month break from work.

He will stay away from work for the entire month of May and he will return back to the sets in June. The summer heat is too much this year and most of the actors are away from shoots. Rajamouli and his team will plan the upcoming schedules in this break. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other prominent role in this forest adventure. KL Narayana is the producer of this big-budget attempt that will have a global release soon.

