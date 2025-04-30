Mahesh Babu to take a Long Summer Break

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one actor who takes frequent breaks and jets off to foreign countries for holidaying. He travels with his family often during the schedule breaks. He is shooting for SS Rajamouli’s film and the shoot is happening in a special set in Shankarpally. A song is canned on Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra currently. The schedule will be completed today and Mahesh Babu will take a month break from work.

He will stay away from work for the entire month of May and he will return back to the sets in June. The summer heat is too much this year and most of the actors are away from shoots. Rajamouli and his team will plan the upcoming schedules in this break. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other prominent role in this forest adventure. KL Narayana is the producer of this big-budget attempt that will have a global release soon.