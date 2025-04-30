x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Delay in the Biggest Sequels of Tollywood

Published on April 30, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Delay in the Biggest Sequels of Tollywood
image
Sritej discharged from Hospital
image
Excellent Bookings for Nani’s HIT 3
image
Congress MP schools AP Deputy CM Pawan
image
KCR’s greed for commissions led to Kaleshwaram’s collapse: Uttam in PPT

Delay in the Biggest Sequels of Tollywood

It is the season of sequels and several filmmakers are cashing on sequels as they generate instant buzz and make good business. Telugu film lovers are waiting for the biggest ever sequels and most of them are delayed due to various reasons. Here is the list:

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: National-award-winning director Nag Ashwin has spent over a year on the script of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. When he has things ready, Prabhas is occupied. The initial plan was to start the shoot this year. The sequel plans of Kalki 2898 AD are now pushed to next year. Prabhas will allocate dates after he completes Raja Saab, Fauji and Spirit.

Devara 2: After the super success of Devara, NTR and Koratala Siva had plans for Devara 2. Koratala Siva is done with the scriptwork of the film and he is waiting for the arrival of NTR. The top actor is busy with Prashanth Neel’s film and he has no time for Devara 2 this year. He also has War 2 ready for release. Devara 2 is pushed to next year for now.

Pushp 3: The Rampage: Pushpa franchise is a massive hit and the third installment Pushp 3: The Rampage was announced. But the film will not roll anytime soon because of the commitments of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. The film may start in 2027 for now.

Salaar 2: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have Salaar 2 lined up. There are a lot of speculations about the film and both of them are busy with their commitments. There is no clarity on when Salaar 2 starts shooting.

Tillu Cube: DJ Tillu and Tillu Square are massive blockbusters. The team announced Tillu Cube. Siddhu Jonnalagadda will take a longer time to start the shoot of the film considering the expectations. After a disaster like Jack, Siddhu is not in a hurry. He will spend ample time on the script of Tillu Cube.

Previous Sritej discharged from Hospital
else

TRENDING

image
Delay in the Biggest Sequels of Tollywood
image
Sritej discharged from Hospital
image
Excellent Bookings for Nani’s HIT 3

Latest

image
Delay in the Biggest Sequels of Tollywood
image
Sritej discharged from Hospital
image
Excellent Bookings for Nani’s HIT 3
image
Congress MP schools AP Deputy CM Pawan
image
KCR’s greed for commissions led to Kaleshwaram’s collapse: Uttam in PPT

Most Read

image
Congress MP schools AP Deputy CM Pawan
image
KCR’s greed for commissions led to Kaleshwaram’s collapse: Uttam in PPT
image
Operation Kagar: Seethakka shows spine

Related Articles

Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look