Delay in the Biggest Sequels of Tollywood

It is the season of sequels and several filmmakers are cashing on sequels as they generate instant buzz and make good business. Telugu film lovers are waiting for the biggest ever sequels and most of them are delayed due to various reasons. Here is the list:

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: National-award-winning director Nag Ashwin has spent over a year on the script of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. When he has things ready, Prabhas is occupied. The initial plan was to start the shoot this year. The sequel plans of Kalki 2898 AD are now pushed to next year. Prabhas will allocate dates after he completes Raja Saab, Fauji and Spirit.

Devara 2: After the super success of Devara, NTR and Koratala Siva had plans for Devara 2. Koratala Siva is done with the scriptwork of the film and he is waiting for the arrival of NTR. The top actor is busy with Prashanth Neel’s film and he has no time for Devara 2 this year. He also has War 2 ready for release. Devara 2 is pushed to next year for now.

Pushp 3: The Rampage: Pushpa franchise is a massive hit and the third installment Pushp 3: The Rampage was announced. But the film will not roll anytime soon because of the commitments of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. The film may start in 2027 for now.

Salaar 2: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have Salaar 2 lined up. There are a lot of speculations about the film and both of them are busy with their commitments. There is no clarity on when Salaar 2 starts shooting.

Tillu Cube: DJ Tillu and Tillu Square are massive blockbusters. The team announced Tillu Cube. Siddhu Jonnalagadda will take a longer time to start the shoot of the film considering the expectations. After a disaster like Jack, Siddhu is not in a hurry. He will spend ample time on the script of Tillu Cube.