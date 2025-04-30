x
Sritej discharged from Hospital

Published on April 30, 2025 by nymisha

Sritej discharged from Hospital

In a tragic accident that took place in Sandhya theatre, youngster Sritej got injured badly in the stampede during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident took place in December and Allu Arjun landed into legal problems after the incident took place. The entire team of Pushpa 2: The Rule supported the family of Sritej financially. After months of treatment, Sritej was finally discharged from KIMS Hospitals last night.

Sritej’s health condition is stable and he will take a longer time to recover completely. He is moved to a Neurorehabilitation Centre for further treatment. He was kept on ventilator support for over a month. He is shifted to the Asian Transcare Rehabilitation Centre in Secunderabad. Allu Arjun’s family paid frequent visits to inquire about the health of the youngster. Sritej’s mother passed away in the Sandhya theatre stampede.

