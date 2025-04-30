Excellent Bookings for Nani’s HIT 3

Natural Star Nani’s upcoming film HIT 3 is gearing up for release tomorrow across the globe. The film’s pre-release sales are quite good and they are exceptional considering the genre of investigative thriller. HIT 3 is all set for a super strong opening across the globe. The film is also expected to open on a great note in the USA which is a super strong territory for Nani. Suriya’s Retro is also releasing tomorrow and there is no impact of Retro on HIT 3 in Telugu states.

Retro is opening on a great note in Tamil Nadu and the numbers are expected to be decent in the Telugu states. HIT 3 is having a pan-Indian release and Nani has promoted the film at his best in all the languages. The openings of HIT 3 are a clear indication that the audience are eager to watch Nani’s film because the actor has delivered impressive films. HIT 3 is the biggest release among the summer releases in Telugu cinema. Sailesh Kolanu directed the action drama and Srinidhi Shetty is the heroine. Wall Poster Cinema bankrolled the film.