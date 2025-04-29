Congress MP schools AP Deputy CM Pawan

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy schooled AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan over latter’s controversial comments linking grand old party with neighboring nation Pakistan.

MP Kiran Kumar Reddy who represents Bhongir Parliamentary constituency in Loksabha, expressed anguish over AP Deputy CM’s comments calling them as baseless and irresponsible.

“Pawan Kalyangaru..you are a Deputy Chief Minister. It is your luck that you have become Deputy CM even though this is your first victory as a MLA. People have made you AP Deputy CM. You live up to that. Politics is not like reading lines from a cinema script. You behave like a Deputy CM,” appealed MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, responding on Pawan Kalyan’s comments that Congress is supporting Pakistan.

“AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is making extremely venomous and baseless comments that Congress is supporting Pakistan and Congress leaders should go to Pakistan. He is trying to spread poison and hatred among people,” complained Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Congress MP pulled up Pawan Kalyan questioning, why Modi Sarkar did not nab terrorists even after a week.

“It is a shame that terrorists have shot Indian people in broad day light. The terror attack happened in the interior part of Jammu and Kashmir and not in the border and Govt has not taken any steps or found out terrorists. If Pawan Kalyan is really concerned about Pahalgam terror attack, he should first question his leader PM Modi and stop spreading hatred against Congress and secular forces,” schooled MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy hitting back at Pawan Kalyan.