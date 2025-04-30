x
Home > Movie News

Two Lady Superstars in Megastar’s Next?

Published on April 30, 2025 by swathy

Two Lady Superstars in Megastar’s Next?

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon work with Anil Ravipudi and the film is said to be an entertainer loaded with emotional content. Nayanthara has been approached to play the leading lady and the discussions are going on about her remuneration. One more Lady Superstar Jyothika has been approached for a crucial role and the actress gave her formal nod recently. Jyothika worked with Chiranjeevi in Tagore and Nayanthara worked with Chiranjeevi in Syeraa and God Father.

As per the update, two Lady Superstars of Tamil cinema are being roped in for important roles in this film. The pre-production work of the film reached the final stages and the shoot commences in June. The movie is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release and it is produced by Sahu Garapati on Shine Screens. Bheems will score the music and Sameer Reddy will handle the cinematography work.

