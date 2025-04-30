x
Politics

Suspense continues over Group I postings

Published on April 30, 2025 by swathy

TGPSC

Suspense is continuing over the fate of Group I postings, as Telangana High Court Division Bench refused to interfere in the Single Bench order, given earlier.

The HC’s Single Bench led by Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao had ordered Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) earlier not to issue appointment letters to Group I selected candidates, till the cases relating to the recruitment examination are cleared. This order was given on April 17.

HC’s Single Bench however allowed Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to continue the certificate verification of selected candidates, giving a slight relief to Telangana Govt.

The Single Bench of HC had given these directions, as several candidates and activists approached HC alleging irregularities in the conduct of Group I examinations.

Immediately after this development, TGPSC has approached Division Bench consisting of Chief Justice, challenging Single Bench’s decision. Hearing on the case on Wednesday, Division Bench refused to interfere in the matter and directed TGPSC to settle the matter at Single Bench itself.

Group I examinations were held to fill up 563 high profile vacancies in Telangana.
Initially total 4.03 lakh aspirants applied for Group I Preliminary examination. Total 31,383 qualified for Mains exams. TGPSC released General Ranking List of successful candidates in March, 2025.

Previous Two Lady Superstars in Megastar’s Next?
